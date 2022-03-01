IOWA — Meteorological Winter is over, and temperatures were about average! Because January and February were both below average, it was December that evened temperatures out. When combining the high and low temperatures for each day of the month and taking the average, Des Moines was 7.1° above average in December, 4.2° below average in January, and 2.7° below average in February. When averaging these three months together, the outcome shows that meteorological winter was 0.07° above average.

This checks out with the Accumulated Winter Season Severity Index (AWSSI) as well, which takes, high and low temperatures, snowfall, and daily snow depth into account. As of March 1, it shows Des Moines has experienced an average winter so far. At this point last year, Des Moines’ winter was considered “Extreme”.

February was yet another wild month with weekly temperature swings from one extreme to the next. High temperatures ranged from 11° to 64°, but despite having 14 days with above average highs and only 10 days with below average highs, the month ended with overall temperatures 2.7° below average.

Precipitation was also below average. Des Moines was on track to see one of the least snowy Februaries on record until the last full week of the month brought 5.5″ of snowfall over 3 days. Overall snowfall was 4.7″ below average, but liquid precipitation was 1.12″ below average.

Above average temperatures, precipitation possible in March

The climate prediction center shows better chances of above average precipitation and temperatures here in Iowa during the month of March. Average highs range from 42° on the 1st to 56° on the 31st. Des Moines also averages 4.4″ of snow and 2.17″ of liquid precipitation in March.

What has central Iowa seen in March in recent years?

March snow in Des Moines during the past 5 years:

2021: 1.3″

2020: 1.0″

2019: 2.1″

2018: 5.0″

2017: 3.6″

March temps in Des Moines during the past 5 years:

2021: 5.6° above average

2020: 4.6° above average

2019: 4.9° below average

2018: 0.8° below average

2017: 2.3° above average

In over 130 years of records, only one year recorded 0.0″ of snow in Des Moines during March. That was in 1910. There are nine more years with only a trace of snow, the most recent being 2015. There are also 26 years that recorded more than 10″ of snowfall, most recently in 2004 when 13.3″ of snow fell in March.

For the latest forecast visit www.WHO13.com/Weather.

