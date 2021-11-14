Iowa group to send 200 care packages to troops for the holidays

JOHNSTON, Iowa — A group of volunteers at Camp Dodge were helping bring a taste of home to Iowa’s troops on Saturday.

Earlier this year, the Blue Star Mothers of Iowa collected donations to make care packages for troops. Now they are ready to be sent to troops who won’t be able to make it home this holiday season. They made about 200 care packages, a new record for the group.

Donations came from all over and included 15 cases of Girl Scout cookies. Girl Scouts from Indianola and volunteers helped with donations and helped package. Each box included snacks, personal hygiene items and handmade stockings.

Jen Fletcher, the president of the Blue Star Mothers of Iowa group, says it is a longstanding tradition to send care packages and says it’s a little box of love for those who can’t make home for the holidays.

“It’s a total labor of love. There’s nothing that makes me more happy than knowing that this box could go to someone else’s son or brother or nephew or friend that won’t be home with their family,” said Fletcher.

Those who are receiving a care package are based in Iowa and are in the military. They plan on sending out the packages soon and within the next couple of weeks to be delivered.

If you’re interested in helping, the group is still accepting donations all year round. Find more information on the Blue Star Mothers of Iowa Facebook page.