Iowa governor issues disaster proclamation for 10 counties impacted by Wednesday’s severe storms

DES MOINES, Iowa — State funds are now available to help residents in ten Iowa counties impacted by severe storms on Wednesday and for another county affected by severe weather on June 24.

Gov. Kim Reynolds on Friday issued a disaster proclamation for Appanoose, Bremer, Calhoun, Davis, Fayette, Lucas, Monroe, Sac, Wapello and Winneshiek counties after they were hit with severe storms on Wednesday. Lucas County residents are now eligible to receive state assistance for severe storms on June 24.

State resources are available for qualifying residents through the Iowa Individual Assistance Grant Program as well as the Disaster Case Management Program.

The Iowa Individual Assistance Grant Program provides grants for home and car repairs, replacement of clothing or food, and temporary housing expenses. Grants up to $5,000 are available for households with incomes up to 200 percent of the federal poverty level. You can apply for the grants here.

The Disaster Case Management Program addresses serious needs for disaster-related hardships and injuries. Case managers work with clients to create a disaster recovery plan and provide guidance, advice and referral to obtain a service or resource. There are no income eligibility requirements for this program. For information on the Disaster Case Management Program, contact your local community action association or visit www.iowacommunityaction.org.

Wednesday was one of the busiest severe weather days in Iowa history. Preliminary data shows 26 tornadoes touched down across Iowa, according to the National Weather Service. Twenty-six tornadoes would be the third most tornadoes in a single day to hit Iowa since 1980, behind the 35 recorded on Aug. 31, 2014, and the 28 recorded on April 11, 2001, according to the Associated Press.

The tornadoes touched down in mostly rural areas, but they did cause damage to several buildings, trees, power lines and vehicles. Fortunately, no death or injuries were reported.

One tornado in Calhoun County near Lake City on Wednesday was rated an EF3. It caused damage to a South Central Calhoun High School building that houses school buses.

Reynolds had previously issued disaster proclamations for Davis, Linn, Monroe, Van Buren, and Wapello counties following severe storms back on June 24. Lucas County now joins those counties.

Residents of counties impacted by the recent severe weather are asked to report damage to help local and state officials better understand the damage sustained. Damage may be reported at www.homelandsecurity.iowa.gov.

Associated Press reporting contributed to this article.