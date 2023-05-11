DES MOINES, Iowa — Iowa Governor Kim Reynolds declined to discuss the impact of the $5 million civil judgment a New York jury awarded a woman who alleged that former president Donald Trump sexually assaulted her in a department store in the 1990s.

Columnist E. Jean Carroll is one of more than a dozen women who alleged that Trump sexually assaulted or harassed them during recent decades. The Manhattan jury on Tuesday awarded Carroll damages for her claims of both sexual assault and defamation. Trump previously posted on social media that Carroll’s allegations were a “complete con job” and that she “is not my type.”

Trump called Carroll “a whack job” during a town hall with CNN Wednesday night and said that he plans to appeal the court judgment in the case.

Carroll’s attorney Thursday said they may sue Trump for his comments Wednesday night.

Asked about the judgment against Trump, Reynolds declined to specifically address them. Instead, she said the country needs to focus on other matters.

“What bothers me is an ineffective administration,” Reynolds said during an appearance on Iowa PBS’ Iowa Press. She said President Joe Biden’s policies regarding migrants on the southern border will lead to “the invasion of our country. That’s what we should be talking about.”

