Iowa GOP Calls Democrats to Take A Stand

Des Moines, Iowa — The Chairman of the Iowa Republican Party has called on Democrats to speak out against a plan by the US House to review Iowa’s Second Congressional Race. The tight contest recently had Republican Marianette Miller-Meeks declared the winner of Democrat Sally Hart, by just six votes.

“On election night, Rita Hart lost, after the initial canvass was completed, Rita Hart lost, after she requested a district -wide recount, Rita Hart lost,” said Jeff Kaufmann. “Marianette Miller-Meeks was rightly certified the winner of this race by Iowa’s non-partisan canvassing board.”

Rita Hart put out a statement Thursday calling on Iowa lawmakers to consider changing Iowa law to allow more time to recount the votes. The issue raised by her campaign was insufficient time to do another recount by going under Iowa law. That’s where a panel of Iowa Court Judges we oversee a process to look at ballots again.

“All the ballots are counted, I was ahead on election night, I was ahead at the end of a 24 county official canvass, said Miller-Meeks. “I was ahead after the recount, and I was certified by a five member non-partisan council, and recommendation of the Secretary of State.

Kaufmann called on Iowa’s lone Democratic member of Congress, Cindy Axne, to renounce the process, which would see the Democratic controlled House to review the election, with the possibility of awarding the seat to Hart, instead of Miller-Meeks.

A spokesperson for Axne on Thursday said they are “still reviewing relevant laws and procedures.”