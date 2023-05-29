JOHNSTON, IOWA — The Iowa Gold Star Military Museum is holding a breakfast and observance today. The breakfast is from 6am-9am and the museum will be open until 1pm.

Bob Holliday, the Chairman of the Iowa Gold Star Military Museum, said that opening the museum on Memorial day offers families the chance to share the stories of those that came before with their children.

“We’re here to recognize this museum is here to recognize those people who have extended themselves and protected these freedoms some of which didn’t make it home. Memorial day is set aside to recognize those people.” Holliday said.

Memorial day’s purpose is to honor those in the military who have died in combat.

Brigadier General William McClintock, the Assistant Adjutant General for the Iowa National Guard, said that the Gold Star museum is a place that the public can go to learn about and remember the Iowans who made the ultimate sacrifice.

“When you come to remember somebody they pass that on to younger generations that are here and they remember coming to the gold star museum. As they’re older they remember stories that their grandfather or their grandmother served and so I think its a generational thing that helps keep the story alive of each and every one who served” McClintock said.

To learn more about the Iowa Gold Star Military Museum visit its website.