NEW VIRGINIA, Iowa- When fireworks sales became legal in 2017, Wade Peterson was still trying to figure out what he was going to do after leaving his career at Wells Fargo.

He opened a small building around 1,200 square feet to try selling fireworks just off of Interstate 35 at the New Virginia exit. That went so well he purchased eight acres of ground to build a 6,000 square foot building, now known as Fireworks Farm. He opened the new building in June of 2020.

“Because of the COVID-19 pandemic in 2020 towns canceled fireworks shows and people decided to come in and do their own fireworks,” said Peterson. “So there were a lot of people here that had never done fireworks.”

He was happy to coach and train new customers. Sales have kept going up ever since, according to Peterson. This year’s sales are up substantially over last year.

“Jason, my right hand man here, he’s just as much of a pyro, if not more than I am,” said Peterson. “We can provide them advice on what they’re looking for, what to incorporate into the shows because Iowa fireworks have only been legal here since 2017, so a lot of people are still learning and a lot of what we provide is advice on how to do it safely.”

Customers come from as far away as Kansas City, and even Colorado.

“It’s tough when you’re open two months a year,” said Peterson “But that’s when people are buying fireworks, once the calendar turns to July it’ll be packed in here because most people don’t start thinking about fireworks until it turns to July.”

“They have great prices the interaction with what you’re buying versus what you can see on the screen is really good as well,” said Dan Ross, a customer from West Des Moines. “They’re very, very knowledgeable on how to set the stuff up. I think that it’s just a tradition people in my audience like it so I keep doing it.”