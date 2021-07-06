Iowa Fireworks Company container catches fire in Clive

CLIVE, Iowa – Firefighters dealt with an extremely hazardous situation in Clive when a fireworks container caught fire early Tuesday morning.

According to the Clive Fire Department, emergency crews responded to the container at 9350 Hickman Road around 12:40 a.m. It is owned by Iowa Fireworks Company.

Fire officials say when crews arrived the 40-foot steel container was on fire and already showed signs of a prior explosion. The area of Hickman Road and NW 94th Street was shut down for around two hours while firefighters waited for the situation to stabilize.

(Courtesy: Clive Fire Department)

Crews then applied water through air ventilation holes in the container and were able to extinguish the remaining debris.

Damage has been estimated at $10,000. The cause of the fire is still being investigated.

Multiple emergency response crews from Clive, Urbandale, and the Polk County Sheriff’s Office responded to the scene.