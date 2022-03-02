INDIANOLA, IOWA — On Wednesday a burn ban was issued for Warren County, after firefighters there have spent the week putting out grass fires. “Indianola pretty much was out all day yesterday on grass fires,” said Tony Beck, President of the Warren County Fire Association, “Towards the afternoon they ended up having us, Martinsville and New Virginia help because it got into a timber just south of Indianola was moving towards buildings.”

To get a burn ban declared all of the county fire chiefs in each Warren County Jurisdiction must sign a form, which then has to go to the State Fire Marshall. That all happened Wednesday morning, and the ban was issued before noon.

“When when people start these fires and then, they get away from us especially the volunteer department, you’re taking away all of our resources,” said Beck, “So, if we have a rescue we may not have a paramedic or driver to run the rescue.”

This week Milo fire crews battled a 120 acre grass fire southwest of town. The flames spread so fast, two old farm buildings were burned up.

For farmers, there are a variety of reasons to burn dead grass. Usually in early March it is still too wet to burn.

“I just like to clean up my property line and make it look a little nicer in and when you burn, you get green grass coming back and not so many weeds,” said James Wadley, who farms near Milo. “It just gives me better access to all the trees that I’ve been cutting out of here for the last two or three years.”

But those who do controlled burns understand there are risks.

“Know if you’re going to do this just be prepared,” said Wadley. “I brought along my helper today, and a couple of rakes.” “We had several buckets of water in a farm pond close by that we made several trips to.”

Firefighters and farmers are hoping for rain soon.

“So if we do get some rain that’ll help specially with the warmer conditions because it’s going to allow that grass to start greening up underneath,” said Beck. “It just it helps slow the fire, it it gives it a little bit kind of a barrier because it’s it’s not burning as fast.