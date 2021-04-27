Iowa Farmers Making Planting Progress as Temps Warm Up

IOWA — A little crop got in the ground this past week despite colder temperatures. According to the Iowa Crop Progress Report, cold weather delayed planting again for some farmers but by the end of the week planting accelerated.

20% of Iowa’s corn crop has been planted – about a day behind the five year average. Last year at this time 34% was planted. Some farmers also got some soybeans in the ground with 6% of the crop planted, three days ahead of normal. Last year at this time 8% was planted.

83% of Iowa’s expected oat crop is planted, six days ahead of the five year average. Topsoil moisture levels are still 65% adequate while subsoil moisture has jumped to 45% adequate. Pasture conditions are at 45% good or excellent with calving reportedly going well.