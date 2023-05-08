DES MOINES, IOWA — A mostly dry week last week allowed Iowa farmers to make gains on their 2023 planting progress, according to the newest Crop Report from the USDA.

According to the report, 70% of the state’s expected corn acreage has now been planted. That’s 12-days ahead of last year.

Forty-nine-percent of the state’s expected soybean acreage has now been planted as well,11 days ahead of last year’s pace.

Iowa farmland continues to slow turn the corner from years of drought. Iowa farmers report 64% of the state’s topsoil has adequate moisture right now, compared to 33% short on moisture.