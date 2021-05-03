Iowa Farmers Make Progress on Planting Season

IOWA — Iowa farmers had a successful week of planting — now they’re waiting for some rain to start the growing season.

According to a USDA report released on Monday, 69% of the state’s corn crop has now been planted — nine days ahead of the five-year average. 43% of the soybean crop has been planted in the state, 12 days ahead of normal.

Unfortunately soil moisture conditions remain below normal. 55% of the state’s topsoil is considered short of moisture; 58% of the state subsoil is short on moisture. A more complete look at the state’s drought conditions will be released on Thursday of this week.

