IOWA — The 2022 growing season has not gotten off to the start that Iowa farmers would have liked. In fact, the season still hasn’t started for most Iowa farmers.

According to the weekly crop report released by the USDA on Monday, just nine-percent of Iowa’s expected corn crop has been planted so far. That is 11 days slower than last year. Just four-percent of the state’s soybean crop has been planted, that is 9 days behind last year.

The problem is easy to pinpoint. Soil temperatures remain too cold to germinate seed in much of the state. On top of that, heavy spring rains are cutting into the number of days farmers can make it into the field. More rain and below normal temperatures are forecast for this week in central Iowa as well.