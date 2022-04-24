DES MOINES, Iowa – Young people gathered to discuss the meaning of justice and belonging.

The event, Justice and Belonging, was held at The Studio in Windsor Heights. Democratic candidate for governor Diedre DeJear along with faith leaders made an appearance over Zoom. The creators of the Urban Impact Show organized the forum to encourage young people to speak up against injustice.

“We forget that their voices are just as important. The policies that we make will affect their lives here in the next ten to fifteen years,” said the event organizer and The Urban Impact Show host, Rob Johnson.

While the event was geared towards discussing justice and belonging, young guests were surprised to learn they could win free tickets to the Justin Bieber concert through a raffle.

“Justin Bieber got us involved,” said Johnson. “We were already doing this type of work with Connie Ryan and others, and they called and said that Justin is coming to town. We want to partner with you guys to do one of the events, and he’s just launched his Justice tour, so this is an opportunity for us to bring that type of notoriety to the work we’re doing.”

Organizers awarded three people with free tickets. Meanwhile, Justin Beiber will take the stage at the Wells Fargo Arena on Sunday.