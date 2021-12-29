Iowa family travels to the Rose Bowl to honor late daughter

DES MOINES, IOWA – The Shnurman family is flying to the Rose Bowl Parade for a bittersweet reason, to memorialize their daughter.

In 2018, Jessica Shnurman gave birth to her daughter, Lilah, but her young life was cut short.

“I found out at 13 weeks when I was pregnant with her at 13 weeks we found out that she was not going to survive. She had an anencephaly diagnosis,” said Shnurman.

Anencephaly is a severe congenital disability in which a baby is born without parts of its brain and skull. Jessica says Lilah died nine days. So Jessica and her husband decided to donate her organs.

The couple donated Lilah’s heart valves and lungs for research.

At the Rose Bowl parade, a photo of Lilah will be featured on the Donate Lifes’ float. Shnurman hopes to enjoy the journey and honor her daughter’s legacy.

“I just hope that people consider the legacy they want to leave and the lasting impact that themselves and loved ones will make while donating.”

According to the Iowa Donor Network, more than 550 Iowans are waiting for an organ transplant. Anyone who would like to become a donor can click here.