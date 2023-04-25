RADCLIFFE, Iowa — These best friends look nothing alike, they aren’t even the same species, but that doesn’t stop them from having a great time!

Sage, the dog, and Quack, the duck, can’t get enough of each other. Riley Hartz of Radcliffe says, “When Quack sees her come outside, he will run across the farm to get to her. When Quack sees Sage inside he will even follow her from window to window.”

Quack and Sage were enjoying the weather Monday night as they tore around the yard playing. Check out how much fun the BFF duo has together!