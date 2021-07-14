Iowa Falls preparing to host RAGBRAI 2021

IOWA FALLS, Iowa – The Register’s Annual Great Bicycle Ride Across Iowa, better known as RAGBRAI, is happening July 25-31.

In two weeks, bicyclists will be waking up in Iowa Falls, one of the host towns. Co-chairs Alison Campbell and Jeff Burchfield say they’ve been busy with preparations.

“Two years ago we started planning, because COVID happened and planning never really stopped,” Campbell said. “It halted a little bit, you know, you definitely got into your little homes and kind of thought what’s going on in the world, but then you know that little light at the end of the tunnel. We’re like we’re doing this, let’s play on this idea and start going again and yeah we’re here.”

The town’s theme is “Nautical by Nature,” as a way to show off the scenic views Iowa Falls has to offer. Organizers say they will be utilizing their entire community for camping, food and drink vendors, as well as entertainment.

Burchfield says some of the challenges of planning this year included changes in RAGBRAI leadership, host towns not having housing committees, and not knowing exactly how many people will be coming to town. Still, Iowa Falls is grateful for the chance to welcome people from all over the country.

“Coming off the challenges that we in Iowa Falls, in Iowa, and as a world that we’ve faced with a global pandemic of this past year, this is just an opportune time to have an opportunity for economic recovery for our community,” Burchfield said. “So our community is really looking forward to that as well.”

Organizers are looking for more volunteers to help. For more information or to see a schedule of events, go to the RAGBRAI Iowa Falls Facebook page.

To see the RAGBRAI route, click here.