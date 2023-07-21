IOWA FALLS, Iowa — An Iowa Falls man is behind bars after officials say he stabbed his brother Thursday night.

It happened at 20271 135th Street on the southwest edge of Iowa Falls, according to Hardin County Sheriff Dave McDaniel. A 911 call reporting a man had been stabbed came in around 7:54 p.m.

Aaron McClellan

When law enforcement and emergency medical services arrived on the scene they found a 27-year-old man had been stabbed multiple times. He was taken to a local hospital and later transported to a Des Moines hospital by air ambulance. His current condition is not known.

Arrested in the stabbing was Aaron McClellan, 24. Sheriff McDaniel said McClellan stabbed his brother, whose name was not released. He is now charged with attempted murder and is being held in the Hardin County Jail.

Sheriff McDaniel said McClellan is expected to make his initial appearance before a judge sometime Friday.