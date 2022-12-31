Another Winter Storm Watch is up for Northern Iowa Monday afternoon and evening, while Southern Iowa and the Des Moines area could see rumbles of thunder along with a half of an inch of rain.

Beginning at 3 PM Monday, a Winter Storm Watch will be in place for much of North Central Iowa and NW Iowa, including Pocahontas, Humboldt, and Kossuth counties in the WHO13 area.

Rain and thunderstorms will push into Southern Iowa Monday afternoon while a mix of freezing rain and snow will move across NW Iowa. Snowfall totals could be heavy in Minnesota and South Dakota, while ice looks to be of greatest concern for Iowa this early in the forecast.

Icing totals could be as high as a quarter to a third of an inch in the watch area, with up to a couple of inches of snow possible as well. In that, potentially worst-case, scenario, tree damage and power outages would be possible, in addition to difficult travel.

Meanwhile, January could start with some rare thunder around Des Moines, with a third to a half of an inch of rain likely over the southeastern half of the state. Even though thunder isn’t out of the question, severe weather potential should stay well south of Iowa on Monday.

Tuesday will bring some wrap around snow into the state, with around 1 to 2 inches possible. Any accumulation in Northern Iowa, however, could lead to problems with trees and powerlines if icing is significant overnight Monday into Tuesday.

Stay tuned to the forecast through the rest of the weekend and Monday. Amounts could still swing quite a bit in Northern Iowa.