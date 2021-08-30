Iowa Event Center stresses it does not have a vaccine mandate in place

DES MOINES, Iowa– The Iowa Event Center is requiring proof of a COVID-19 vaccine or a negative COVID test for two upcoming shows, Michael Buble on September 17th and James Taylor on December 8th.

General Manager of the Iowa Event Center, Chris Connolly, said this is not a venue policy, but rather the arena catering to the needs of the performers coming.

“We don’t have a vaccination stance when it comes to the patron or fan or ticket purchaser,” Connolly said. “I think it’s important for us to be flexible. If an artist feels more comfortable putting in those kinds of protocols, then we want to work with them. We want to be able to get the shows and put them on as safely as possible.”

Those who come to the event center for these concerts will have to show paper or digital copies of their vaccination card or a negative COVID-19 test.

The COVID-19 test has to be taken within three days before the show.

The Iowa Event Center said a handful of people have requested refunds for the Michael Buble concert, due to the vaccine mandate.

However, Connolly said this is why the event center negotiated with these two performers to be more flexible.

“When we talk to the concert promoter for both Michael Buble and James Taylor, we wanted to have more than just the option of being vaccinated and that’s why , if you haven’t gotten vaccinated for whatever reason, that’s okay, you can still get a COVID test. It can be a rapid test, you can show that you can still get into the show,” Connolly said.

Children will also need to meet this requirement. Those who are not old enough for the vaccine, will still need to provide proof of a negative COVID-19 test.