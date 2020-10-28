Iowa Early Voting Tops 800,000

DES MOINES, Iowa – Early voters in Iowa continue to add to their record numbers as the countdown to Election Day ticks down to 6 days. According to Iowa Secretary of State Paul Pate’s website 815,918 absentee ballots have been returned by voters. The previous high was 688,057 in 2012.

Democrats make up nearly half of those already casting a vote with 396,357. Republican early voters number over a quarter million at 262,562. Another 153,728 didn’t declare a party.

Absentee ballots returned by mail must be postmarked by Monday, November 2 and received by November 9 in order to be counted. They can also be dropped off at county election offices on election day.