DES MOINES, Iowa — The Biden administration on Friday announced a change that could mean Iowa drivers can find a fuel option that can save them about a quarter per gallon. That’s approximately the price difference between e-15 and e-10 blended fuel. The Environmental Protection Agency usually blocks sales of e-15 over June, July and August because of previous concerns that the higher blend could increase air pollution.

But last year, the EPA permitted an emergency waiver that allowed e-15 summer sales as a way to combat surging prices following Russia’s attack on Ukraine. The additional selling period means increased demand for Iowa renewable fuels providers and that cheaper option for some drivers.

U.S. Representative Ashley Hinson, 2nd District Republican from Marion, called support for e-15 year-round sales, along with the Iowa delegation’s fight to keep renewable fuels subsidies a priority. “It’s our economy,” Hinson said. “Jobs on Main Street are depending on these industries as well.”

Iowa Secretary of Agriculture Mike Naig, a Republican, expressed his support for the e-15 year-round sales.

As the nation’s leader in ethanol production and the first state to adopt an E15 standard, Iowans have long recognized the importance of biofuels for reducing costs at the pump, building demand for our corn, creating good jobs in rural Iowa, being a cleaner choice for the environment and making America energy independent. At a time when fuel prices are still too high and the fantasy of foreign-sourced EVs continues to attract far too much focus, E15 remains the lowest-cost and lowest carbon fuel option for over 96 percent of the vehicles on the road today. While I am pleased that the Administration is moving forward with this long overdue waiver, we need permanent year-round access to E15 that removes this year-to-year uncertainty.

U.S. Secretary of Agriculture Tom Vilsack, the former Democratic governor of Iowa, tweeted his support for the administration’s change.

“Today’s announcement by @POTUS allowing the summer sale of E15 nationwide is not only proof of the Biden-Harris Administration’s commitment to homegrown, renewable biofuels, but also to creating good-paying jobs and supporting economic growth, particularly in rural communities.”