Iowa Dreamer Says It’s Time to Expand DACA and Reunite Families

Des Moines, Iowa — On Thursday the US Supreme Court delivered a surprise decision, telling the Trump administration it can’t shut down the DACA program.

DACA, or Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals, is a policy created by President Barack Obama that allows immigrants who illegally entered the US as children to remain in the US if they meet certain requirements including a clean criminal record. The policy has protected more than 800,000 people from being deported.

That includes Monica Reyes of Des Moines. Reyes now works with LULAC (The League of United Latin American Citizens) to promote new policies to protect the immigrant population. Reyes says the problem with DACA is that it doesn’t go far enough to protect families.

“The unfortunate part about the program is that not only is it not a permanent solution, it left out our parents,” Reyes says, “It created a division within the immigrant family structure.” Reyes says Iowans and Americans need to recognize that that division violates the American ideal of family.