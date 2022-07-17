BENTON COUNTY — The Iowa Department of Public Safety and the Iowa Division of Criminal Investigation are investigating the suspicious death of a 58-year-old woman in Palo.

The Benton County Sheriff’s Office responded to a welfare check Friday at a home in the 3300 block of 64th Street. When law enforcement arrived they discovered Jodie Bevans, 58, had passed away.

Based on the condition of the scene and the suspicious nature of her death the Iowa DPS Criminalistics Laboratory and Iowa DCI were called to assist with the investigation.

On Sunday, the Iowa Office of the State Medical Examiner conducted an autopsy. The results of the autopsy are still pending and the cause of death has not yet been determined.

The investigation is on-going.