ANKENY, Iowa — As a blizzard moves into Iowa, there will be travel issues. At the Traffic Management Center in the Iowa DOT Motor Vehicle Building all eyes are on a wall of monitors watching roadways from Council Bluffs to Des Moines, to Sioux City and Dubuque. If there’s a traffic issue on an Iowa roadway, people at this center here are watching and talking to law enforcement and first responders, including wreckers.

“We are able to keep an eye on the road conditions, on the traffic flow,” said Ashley Hochberger, program manager of the Traffic Management Center. “We’re able to do that with detection systems to see if there’s a back up or a slowdown somewhere and then we have those conversations with our maintenance staff, with law-enforcement.”

In some cases a decision is made to close off a roadway in Iowa.

“Obviously the DOT never wants to close the roadway if we don’t have to because we want people to get to their destination efficiently,” said Hochberger. “We do have those plans in place if we were to close the Interstate, we would be a part of that conversation, but a lot of pieces going into that, a lot of coordination.”

The storm coming this week is right on the heels of one Monday and Tuesday. Crews are still cleaning up after that one.

“We’ve been in unique situations that were in the cleanup of one storm and then you know the preparation for another storm that’s very imminent,” said Hochberger. “So, right now the main focus is getting those abandoned vehicles off the roadway because those create safety issues not only for the traveling public, but for law-enforcement and then for our maintenance crews out there trying to plow.”

The Traffic Management Center is also the organization which manages the Highway Helper Program in Iowa cities.

“I know over the storm the last two days they had 67 calls,” said Hochberger. “So, they’re out there with those vehicles you know if you’re stranded on the side of the roadway they are stopping and getting you to your destination safely, they’re providing those roadside services.”