POLK COUNTY, Iowa — The public can weigh in Thursday on proposed safety improvements along Highway 141.

The Iowa Department of Transportation is focusing on the stretch from Highway 17 to Highway 415. That’s just south of Granger to the north of Grimes.

The goal is to improve safety at intersections along this stretch. The DOT said data gathered from a study in 2019 show the changes are needed due to more traffic volume and crashes along this route. The recommendations for the project include closing some of the median crossings on Highway 141.

The public meeting is from 5:00 p.m. to 6:30 p.m. at the Jester Park Nature Center. No formal presentation will be given but attendees will have the chance to get information on the proposal and talk with DOT staff and consultants.

If you can’t attend in person, you can check out a virtual presentation on the improvement plan and provide feedback here.