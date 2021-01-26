Iowa DOT Says Drivers Struck 7 Plows During Winter Storm

DES MOINES, Iowa — Record levels of snow made for a heavy workload on Iowa DOT plows. “This was a pretty significant one. This had a lot of impact,” said DOT Winter Operations Administrator Craig Bargfrede.

As snow blanketed much of the state, Bargfrede made sure their crews did too. “Yesterday at the height I saw somewhere in the neighborhood of about 750 to 760 plows that were out and active on the system,” said Bargfrede.

Aside from the long hours by DOT workers behind the wheel, Mother Nature tested their ability to clear the snow. Bargfrede said, “Just the rate of the snowfall coupled with the winds really knocked down visibility. Visibility not only for our plow drivers but also for our traveling public.”

If that weren’t enough, he says seven DOT plows were rear-ended on duty. “Many times what we see is the traveling public seems to ignore the warnings and don’t slow down. They are not as cautious and don’t increase distance,” said Bargfrede.

Plows naturally kick up a snow cloud while operating and need more distance than other vehicles. “We do not recommend passing plows because the road is much better behind a plow than it is in front of a plow,” Bargfrede said.

Getting struck by an impatient driver isn’t only a headache for those involved. It has a rippling effect on everyone. Bargfrede said, “Any time a plow truck is hit, that does take that truck out of service for a period of time and is one less truck we are able to put on the road to get those roads back in near normal condition.”

A typical snow route takes 2 to 3 hours to complete. The DOT is responsible for clearing snow in over 9,000 miles of Iowa highways. That’s about the same distance as Des Moines to Helsinki, Finland and back. “We just ask so many times for drivers and the public to be patient. The guys and gals that operate those plows are trying to do the best job possible that they can,” said Bargfrede.

The Iowa DOT says no serious injuries were reported in any of the seven crashes involving DOT snow plows.