DES MOINES — Iowa law requires drivers to “move over” for stopped vehicles with flashers displayed. The DOT is releasing a reminder of just how that should happen.

The Iowa DOT released a video from a scary accident on I-380 in eastern Iowa earlier this summer. It involves a driver pulling a trailer attempting to move over before it was clear of traffic in the same lane. The trailer tagging the front wheel of a vehicle setting off a series of collisions.

Nobody was seriously injured in the accident but the DOT says the crash can act as a reminder for drivers to be extra careful when moving over for a stopped vehicle.

Watch the crash as shown in our newscast in the video player above.