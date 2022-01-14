Iowa DOT ready for second snowstorm of 2022

DES MOINES, Iowa- The DOT has been keeping an eye on the weather all week and began treating the roads Thursday to prepare.

Drivers fine-tuned the plows and looked things over before they hit the roads.

While some of the major roads may be a little more tricky for travel than others Friday, the Winter Operations Administrator reminds Iowans that if they see the blue, white, and amber lights, to drive with caution.

Typically, we’re traveling in that 15- 25 mile per hour range as we’re treating the roads. So you can close on a snowplow truck very quickly if you don’t realize and understand what you’re approaching,” said Iowa DOT Winter Operations Administrator, Craig Bargfede.