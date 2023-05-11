DES MOINES, Iowa — Health leaders may be calling for some major changes to when women should start getting screened for breast cancer.

A draft recommendation of the U.S. Preventive Services Task Force’s (USPSTF) updated guidelines recommend women should get mammograms every two years beginning at age 40. Current guidelines recommend women start getting mammograms biannually at age 50.

Doctor Jill Westerkamp with Iowa Radiology in Clive said she’s not changing her recommendations despite the potential new USPSTF guidelines. She believes women should get mammograms every year, not biannually, beginning at age 40.

She said that was USPSTF recommendation until 2009. Other groups, including the American College of Radiology and the National Cancer Network never veered off that 40 recommendation for women with average risk.

Westerkamp said 40 is the right age because it’s when the risk of breast cancer starts increasing. Many cancers start appearing in women in their early 40s, which is why getting checked starting at 40 could save someone’s life.

“One-in-six cancers occur in women in their 40s,” she said. “So if you’re waiting until 50, you might be waiting too late. So we’re going to capture one-in-six women that are diagnosed with cancer, right, so that’s a significant amount of women.”

Westerkamp said some women should start getting screened as early as in their 30s if they’re at a higher risk for breast cancer. That’s something they should discuss with their doctor.