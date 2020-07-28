Iowa DOC: Third Prison Inmate Dies of COVID-19

IOWA CITY, Iowa — A third Iowa inmate is believed to have died of COVID-19 complications, the Iowa Department of Corrections announced Tuesday.

The department says 48-year-old Timothy Louis McGhee Jr. died Monday at 10:20 p.m. at the University of Iowa Hospital. His cause of death was “likely” due to COVID-19 complications and multiple preexisting medical conditions, according to Iowa DOC.

The Johnson County Medical Examiner has conducted their review and an autopsy will not be performed, Iowa DOC said.

McGhee was serving a 15-year sentence for three convictions of second-degree theft from Linn County. His sentence began on Oct. 31, 2018.