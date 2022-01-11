Iowa DNR to offer ice fishing course Wednesday

POLK CITY, Iowa — On a day when the thermometer hit 50 degrees, it was a day for some to be out on Big Creek Lake doing some ice fishing.

“We’re sitting on about 8 to 9 inches [of ice] right now,” said Travis Burleson of Johnston. “Last week has been really good for the ice. You got to definitely be careful you know what you’re doing.”

For some the ice fishing season got off to a late start.

“This is only my second time,” said Jeff Price of Ankeny. “I fished down by the Lost Lake down there. We caught some bluegills.”

The Iowa DNR will be offering a Zoom class on ice fishing. Here is a news release with details:

The Iowa Department of Natural Resources (DNR) is offering a free ice fishing basics webinar on Jan. 12, from 6-7 p.m., via Zoom, for those who have little to no ice fishing experience and would like to try it.

“If you have not tried ice fishing, or if you are just getting started, this webinar is for you,” said Barb Gigar, Fish Iowa! coordinator with the Iowa DNR.

Join the online event to learn about basic ice fishing equipment and tactics with Scott Grummer, fisheries biologist in north-central Iowa, and Tyler Stubbs, community fishing biologist. Participants will be introduced to basic ice safety, ice fishing gear and tactics, cold weather fish behavior and where to fish. The general presentation will be followed by a question and answer session.

The webinar is geared for participants ages 16 and older. Those under 16 may attend, but must have an adult register and participate as well. Space is limited, so register right away to secure your spot. To register, go to https://us02web.zoom.us/webinar/register/WN_QrVSeUV7Rzqv4fI0QrrJKQ