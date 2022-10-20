DES MOINES, Iowa — There’s a big cat making its way through the Des Moines metro — a mountain lion.

The Des Moines Police Department was called out to a home in the 1300 block of East 37th Street around 10:00 a.m. Thursday on a report of a mountain lion spotted in someone’s backyard. Police said the sighting happened in the Gray’s Woods neighborhood, said Sgt. Paul Parizek. That’s west of Copper Creek Lake Park.

The Iowa Department of Natural Resources is investigating the sighting and told DMPD the animal seen in a surveillance video is a mountain lion.

The video shows the animal walking through a yard. DMPD provided that video to WHO 13.

If you think you’ve seen a mountain lion, police advise you to call 911 and not to approach the animal.