Iowa DNR releases names of 5 injured in Saylorville Lake boat crash

POLK COUNTY, Iowa — The Iowa DNR has identified the five people injured when their boat crashed into the Mile Long Bridge at Saylorville Lake on Monday.

A boat owned and operated by 38-year-old Steven Starrett of Pleasant Hill struck a pillar under the Mile Long Bridge around 6:15 p.m., the Iowa DNR said.

The crash caused to boat to capsize on the lake. All five people on board were taken ashore and treated at a hospital for minor injuries, according to the Polk County Sheriff’s Office.

The Iowa DNR is still investigating what caused the boat to crash.

The four passengers on the boat were:

Thorne Glasgow, 30, Indianola

Clayton McKenzie, 19, Prole

Mattie George, 23, Norwalk

Alexander Buck, 30, Des Moines

The Iowa DNR wasn’t able to provide a current update on their conditions, but all five were expected to survive.

Crews dragged the boat back to a dock after it capsized.