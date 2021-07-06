Iowa DNR releases names of 5 injured in Saylorville Lake boat crash

POLK COUNTY, Iowa — The Iowa DNR has identified the five people injured when their boat crashed into the Mile Long Bridge at Saylorville Lake on Monday.
A boat owned and operated by 38-year-old Steven Starrett of Pleasant Hill struck a pillar under the Mile Long Bridge around 6:15 p.m., the Iowa DNR said.
The crash caused to boat to capsize on the lake. All five people on board were taken ashore and treated at a hospital for minor injuries, according to the Polk County Sheriff’s Office.
The Iowa DNR is still investigating what caused the boat to crash.
The four passengers on the boat were:
- Thorne Glasgow, 30, Indianola
- Clayton McKenzie, 19, Prole
- Mattie George, 23, Norwalk
- Alexander Buck, 30, Des Moines
The Iowa DNR wasn’t able to provide a current update on their conditions, but all five were expected to survive.
Crews dragged the boat back to a dock after it capsized.