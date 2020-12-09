Iowa DNR Offers Safety Reminder for Deer Hunters

IOWA – The Iowa Department of Natural Resources is reminding hunters to follow safety protocols during shotgun deer season after reporting six hunting-related incidents that happened over the weekend.

The DNR says there was one minor injury and five cases of property damages to mark the start of deer hunting season.

“The incidents all had a common theme of hunters not following safety protocol,” said Megan Wisecup, hunter education administrator for the Iowa DNR.

The DNR is asking hunters to always keep the muzzle pointed in a safe direction, properly identify the target and what’s behind it, and to not shoot at running deer.

Iowa’s first shotgun deer season ends Wednesday. The second shotgun season starts on Saturday and runs through December 20th.