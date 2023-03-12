LUCAS COUNTY, Iowa — The Iowa Department of Natural Resources (DNR) needs help cleaning up Red Haw State Park near Chariton. The DNR is looking for about 50 volunteers Sunday to help remove debris.

The park was damaged after a March 5, 2022 tornado tore through it leaving plenty of debris in its wake. Crews of volunteers have been working hard cleaning up the park since the tornado hit and they’ll continue Sunday trying to get it back to normal.

Chad Kelchen, the DNR’s District 4 Park Supervisor, said the agency needs about 50 volunteers Sunday. They’ll go into the timbers and remove blown-in debris. Volunteers have already removed hazardous trees. Now it’s removing what’s left in there.

“We need people to come out, be willing to walk through the timber,” he said. “Bring boots, bring leather gloves, water and everything else you’ll need. And then it’s just going to be a slow, monotonous of dragging pieces out piece by piece. Some things are very small, some things are very large.”

Kelchen said volunteering can also help those who lived through the tornado and its aftermath.

“It gives us a chance to communicate with the public, gives the chance for the public to see what has happened in that area and also brings a little closure to it quite honestly,” he said. “A lot of the volunteers we expect will be the local community there. They lived that storm and to see that we’re able to pick up the pieces and start the rebuilding process is part of the healing process as well.”

Volunteers will be working from 2 p.m. to 4 p.m. They’ll meet at the Stone Shelter. People interested in volunteering should call ahead and register. The park’s phone number is (641) 206-7549.