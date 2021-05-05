Iowa DNR Insiders Share Top Trout Hot Spots

If Andy Fales’ story on trout stocking and fishing hooked you and you’d like to make a trip to Iowa’s trout country, the guys at the Manchester Fish Hatchery have a few hot spots to share.



Mike Stike’s favorite spot is Waterloo Creek in Allamakee County. He says to walk up or downstream away from the parking areas and find some empty space.

Garald Rivers recommends Catfish Creek inside the Swiss Valley Preserve in Dubuque County. He says fish near the suspension bridges and bring fly fishing gear if you’ve got it.

The DNR’s Eric Bailey says try Little Mill Creek near Bellevue in Jackson County. He suggests walking upstream, making long casts with your favorite small spinner or crankbait, and making your first cast count at each good section of habitat.

If the Manchester Fish Hatchery looks like a place you’d like to visit, it’s open to the public year-round, from dawn until dusk.