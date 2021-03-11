Iowa DNR Expects Little Flood Potential This Spring in Central Iowa

DES MOINES, Iowa– Today the National Weather Service will release its final 2021 spring flood outlook.

According to Iowa’s Department of Natural Resources, this year’s flooding potential is rated “normal to below normal.”

“In central Iowa we’re about where we want to be. Maybe a little on the dry side so regular consistent rainfall would be great. Nobody wants a giant thunderstorm that dumps five inches of rain, but if we had, if we had normal rainfall over the next few months I think we’d be in fine shape,” Hydrology Resources Coordinator at the Iowa DNR Tim Hall said.

The Iowa DNR said the state has been operating off of what the National Weather Service calls the 40/20 rule.

“Forties during the day, twenties at night. That ends up with a very comfortable snow melt,” Hall said.

The National Weather Service’s first outlook showed a fairly usual risk for flooding along the Mississippi river with other rivers in eastern Iowa rated “Near to Slightly Above Normal.”

However, Hall said the state is closely watching the Missouri River, which caused huge problems in the western region of the state in 2019.

The Corps of Engineers is predicting about 85% of normal runoff in the basin. This means the reservoir system should be adequate to capture and hold all of that water and release it in a fairly uniform pattern.

In 2020, there was a split between the eastern and western regions of the state. The eastern region experienced more rain and the west saw more dryness. Hall said this year the state is hoping to gain middle ground.

“We don’t want a ton of extra rain because we can end up with flash flooding and water in your basement and those sorts of issues, but we also don’t want to be dry, because that can lead to all sorts of problems on the other end. So ideally, we’d like to be right down the middle,” Hall said.