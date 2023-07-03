DES MOINES, Iowa – If you’re planning to swim at one of Iowa’s beaches on the 4th of July, make sure the water is safe before you jump in.

The Iowa Department of Natural Resources has issued a swimming advisory for several spots across the state. Over the last week, the DNR found E. coli or algae exceeding safe levels at eight beaches in Iowa.

Swimming is not recommended at:

Black Hawk Beach

Brushy Creek Beach

George Wyth Beach

Lake Darling Beach

Marble Beach(Marble Beach State Park)

McIntosh Woods Beach

Pine Lake South Beach

Prairie Rose Beach

The DNR routinely checks water quality to prevent the spread of waterborne diseases. You can find out more about the process here.

The beaches are not closed but you should shower after swimming and avoid drinking the water.