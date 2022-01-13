Iowa deputy shoots & kills man who attacked them with tire iron, DPS says

SERGEANT BLUFF, Iowa – Iowa law enforcement officials say a burglary suspect was shot and killed after allegedly attacking a Woodbury County sheriff’s deputy with a tire iron Wednesday.

According to the Iowa Department of Public Safety, the incident happened just after 6:00 p.m. at the Woodford Mobile Home Park in Sergeant Bluff. Two Woodbury County deputies were responding to a report of a burglary in progress.

A witness pointed out a white male who was attempting to break in to a trailer home and when the deputies made contact with the man, officials say he advanced on them with a tire iron in his hand. One of the deputies fired their Taser, but it was ineffective.

The man struck the second deputy with a tire iron and that deputy shot him. The suspect was transported to a hospital in Sioux City but died from his injuries.

The man’s name has not been released yet in order to give authorities the chance to notify family members. The DPS says the State Medical Examiner’s Office will conduct the autopsy in the case.

The deputy who was injured was transported to a Sioux City hospital for treatment and has been released. They have been placed on administrative leave, which is standard procedure when an officer is involved in a shooting.

The Iowa Division of Criminal Investigation is looking into the shooting.