Iowa Department of Education to Provide ‘Additional Information’ Following Backlash Over Reopening Guidance

DES MOINES, Iowa — The Iowa Department of Education announced Friday it will provide “additional information” and “further clarification” on its guidance for reopening schools after facing public backlash over its recommendations.

The Iowa Department of Education released guidance Thursday that will allow schools to reopen to normal activities on July 1 without requirements that students and teachers undergo health screenings, wear face masks or observe social distancing in schools.

Iowa State Education Association President Mike Beranek released a statement Friday in response to the department of education’s latest announcement.

“The School Reopening Guidance released by the Department of Education, in partnership with the Department of Public Health, on June 25, 2020, threatened the health and safety of Iowa students, educators and school staff. As a result, the backlash by many Iowans was loud and clear. The Department of Education needs to come up with guidance based on four basic principles – health expertise, educator voice, access to protection and equity,” Beranek said.

In its guidance to Iowa schools, the Iowa Department of Education said students who are sick should stay home. However, it doesn’t require schools to screen students and staff when entering the building. The Iowa Department of Education says this is not a CDC recommendation “because one symptom is not necessarily indicative of communicable disease.”

The guidance does not recommend schools require face coverings for all staff and students, but it does allow for them do personally choose.

Regarding social distancing, the Iowa Department of Education said, “Schools may not be able to guarantee that physical distancing can be met in all school settings throughout the entire school day, during school activities, or with transportation.”

The Iowa Department of Education said this guidance was created in partnership with the Iowa Department of Public Health.

The guidance for schools differs from what the Iowa Department of Public Health advised for businesses when they began reopening. “Members of the public and employees should consider the use of cloth face coverings (when practical) if staying at least 6 feet away from others is not possible,” said the Iowa Department of Public Health on May 13.

Shelley Skuster, a mother of four from Des Moines, believes the Iowa Department of Education’s guidance is irresponsible.

“Frankly, it’s scary. I’m scared to send my kids to school,” said Skuster. “I think it’s absolutely irresponsible. We need to be following science. Science says wearing masks can help the spread of COVID-19.”

Despite the criticism, the Iowa Department of Education reiterated Friday that schools should not require masks for all students and staff.

“We recognize that face masks can be an important tool to help mitigate the spread of the coronavirus. The Department of Education and the Iowa Department of Public Health do not recommend that districts and nonpublic schools require masks for all students and staff because of the considerable implications for such a policy. However, schools may decide to require masks based on their individual situations and data,” the Iowa Department of Education said.

Des Moines Public Schools has already decided it will require all students and staff wear face coverings when school resumes.

“We are planning to require masks. We appreciate the opportunity to make our own decision as much as possible. The flip side is COVID-19 doesn’t care a whole lot about school district boundaries,” said Phil Roeder, director of communications at Des Moines Public Schools.

Although Skuster is pleased her children are attending schools that will require masks, she is worried about other communities in Iowa if they do not implement the same precautions.

“When the state isn’t setting forth a specific guideline … then you’re going to have kids who are going to school in masks and kids who aren’t going to schools in masks,” said Skuster. “It really is a ripple effect in our community.”

The Iowa Department of Education said it will release additional information on its guidance “in the near future as well as health and safety measures for teachers to use to assist students and families.”