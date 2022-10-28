DES MOINES, Iowa — Iowa Democrats are expected to learn if they will remain first in the nation for future caucuses in December.

Scott Brennan, Iowa DNC member, told WHO 13 Friday that the Democratic National Committee Rules & Bylaws Committee will discuss, and come to a decision, when the committee meets December 1 to 3 in Washington, D.C.

The DNC Rules and Bylaws Committee delayed the original decision that was expected sometime in August or September until after the midterm elections.

Iowa Democrats have held the title for first in the nation since 1972, but was stripped of that title after technology failures during the 2020 caucuses. Iowa Democrats have proposed many changes to their caucus process in order to host their caucus before any other state.