DES MOINES, Iowa — The Iowa Democratic Party’s Hall of Fame banquet Sunday afternoon did more than pay tribute to leaders of the past. It also provided a platform for midterm election candidates to discuss their visions for Iowa’s future.

The banquet featured Democratic leaders such as United States Senate hopeful Michael Franken, governor candidate Deidre DeJear, and United States Rep. Cindy Axne.

The event took place one day after Gov. Kim Reynolds’ GOP-focused Harvest Festival, and Democrats used the opportunity to point out the contrast between both parties.

“You’ll cast off the partisanship that holds us back and show everyone that Iowa is ready to reclaim its seat at the table,” Franken told the banquet crowd.

“We’ve got 37 days left, and the other side’s attack on us is to pit us against one another and magnify our differences,” said DeJear. “What I’m asking us to do is to not lean into shame, but to lean into our strengths.”

“Are you ready to win this in November?” Axne asked the crowd. “Are we ready to take back Iowa and make sure our values are heard for families all across the state?”

The banquet also featured a keynote address from United States Secretary of Labor Marty Walsh, who will also appear alongside Axne at an event Monday morning.