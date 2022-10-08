JACKSON COUNTY, Iowa — The Iowa Division of Criminal Investigation and Jackson County Sheriff’s Office have released the identity of a woman who was murdered in Bellevue Saturday.

At approximately 7:49 a.m. the Jackson County Sheriff’s Office responded to a 911 call at the Mississippi Ridge Kennels in the 31000 block of Highway 52. When law enforcement arrived, they found Angela Prichard, 55, dead from an apparent gunshot wound.

The Jackson County Sheriff’s Office along with the Iowa DCI are requesting the public’s help in locating Christopher Prichard who has been named a person of interest in the homicide investigation. Prichard is approximately 5 feet 7 inches and 145 pounds.

If you see Prichard you are asked to call the Jackson County Dispatch Center at (319)652-3312 or the Cedar Rapids State Radio at (319)396-4414.