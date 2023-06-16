CALHOUN COUNTY, Iowa — The Iowa Division of Criminal Investigations and the Calhoun County Sheriff’s Office are investigating the shooting death of a 6-year-old in Lohrville.

At around 6:57 a.m. on Friday, the Calhoun County Sheriff’s Office responded to a 911 call that was made at a home in the 500 block of Maple Street. When first responders entered the home, they discovered 6-year-old Alexzander Pope had passed away, DCI said.

Iowa DCI and the Calhoun County Sheriff’s Office are continuing to investigate what led to Pope’s death.