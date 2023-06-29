CASS COUNTY, Iowa — A former Cass County daycare provider was sentenced Wednesday to 50 years in prison after a baby in her care died.

Alison Dorsey was convicted of second-degree murder and child endangerment resulting in death in May.

The conviction stems from the death of an 11-week-old baby in October of 2019. Dorsey was caring for the child at her in-home daycare in Massena. Court records show she called the child’s father at work and told him the baby wasn’t breathing right and wouldn’t eat.

The father came to the daycare to help feed the baby and noticed he was gray and not breathing. He told Dorsey to call 911. The baby died the next day.

Doctors say the child died from head trauma consistent with “shaken baby syndrome.”

Dorsey must serve a minimum sentence of 35 years and pay $150,000 in restitution.