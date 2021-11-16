Iowa Cubs unveil new twist to cap logo for 2022

DES MOINES, Iowa – The Iowa Cubs are getting a new look on the field starting in 2022. The organization has introduced a new character-based alternate cap logo.

According to the club, “The new logo shows a fierce, determined image of a bear. It provides a glimpse into the competitive side of our mascot, Cubbie Bear.”

The design for the new logo was done by St. Louis-based artist Dan Simon.

“We wanted to have a logo that you can easily associate with the Iowa Cubs,” said team President and General Manager, Sam Bernabe. “The character logo is not a re-brand or major change to our organization, but does aim our focus towards the next generation of Iowa Cubs fans.”

Merchandise with the new logo is already available for purchase in the Iowa Cubs team store or online.