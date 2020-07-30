Iowa Cubs Still Finding Money to Refund Tickets

DES MOINES, Iowa — About a month ago, Minor League Baseball announced the 2020 baseball season was canceled. Many Iowa Cubs fans who purchased tickets to go to a game at principal park this year now want their money back. But the I-cubs say that might take a while.

“Think because we supported because all the time we go every year, you know, in 15 years and then it gives this kind of attitude oh we’re gonna hold your money to fund our operations and we’ll pay you back when you… they just like we’re going to come up with some kind of schedule after boys baseball,” Iowa Cubs Ticket Buyer Patrick Kean said.

The boys state baseball tournament at principal park ends this Saturday and the I-Cubs Vice President and Assistant General Manager Randy Wehover said that is when the sales team will come up with a schedule on how to refund tickets. He said 75% of ticket holders want to credit their tickets to the 2021 season. They are still trying to figure out how they are going to refund the other 25% of ticket holders since they haven’t had any income of their own for four months.

“You know if you bought something from us that didn’t happen and you want to refund you will get it, whether you get it August 15 or September 15 or December 15 will kind of depend on where we’re going to find that money from an income standpoint, some of that may be from season ticket sales for 21. A lot of people, you know the income that sustains us in the offseason is now being credited to 2021 and not being taken in as income,” Wehover said.

In order to increase their income this year they are planning different events, like movie nights, inside principal park.