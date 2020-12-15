Iowa Cubs Renew Affiliation with Chicago as MLB and MILB Renegotiate Their Partnership

DES MOINES, Iowa — This year the contract between the minor and major baseball leagues ended on September 30th. The MLB has been working to reshape the feeder system they currently have in place with minor league clubs.

As minor and major league baseball work out this contract agreement, the Iowa Cubs have announced their renewed affiliation with the Chicago Cubs for the next 10 years.

Iowa and Chicago have been working together for 40 years and currently have the third-longest triple affiliation in the major leagues.

Major League Baseball has decided to eliminate short-season ball, limit traveling for MILB teams, and cut 40 minor league affiliates in the process.

Along with the Iowa Cubs, the Cedar Rapids Kernels and Quad Cities River Bandits also received invitations to stay affiliated with major league teams.

However, the Burlington Bees and Clinton Lumberkings are among the 40 minor league teams that did not receive offers.

While the Iowa Cubs will remain Chicago’s Triple-A team, they could still see some changes potentially in their scheduling.

It has not been decided if I-Cubs will remain in the Pacific Coast League.

General Manager of the Iowa Cubs, Sam Bernabe, said he believes in the upcoming season, the I-Cubs will play more clubs in the central region and fewer in the west.

Bernabe said he does believe that the Iowa Cubs will have a full season next year with 140 games. However, the logistics of next year are still being worked out.

“We just don’t know what time 2021 is going to bring you. We don’t know whether we’re going to start on time, whether there be delays, how many fans we’ll be able to have in the park, what the operations look like ,the protocols,” Bernabe said. “All of these things have to be decided.”

Bernabe said Triple-A season will run parallel to the major leagues. The General Manager says they are hoping to learn more about the upcoming season by the end of January.