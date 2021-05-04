Iowa Cubs Open Season Tuesday at Principal Park After a Two-Year Break

DES MOINES, Iowa — It’s been two years since the Iowa Cubs have played a game in Principal Park but Tuesday that changes.

The General Manager for the Iowa Cubs, Sam Bernabe, said the off-season was far too long and everyone is ready to hear those two words “play ball.”

“It’ll be nice to try to get back into some sort of rhythm and get going. And then things will begin to improve over the summertime, get better and better as we go,” Bernabe said. “So we’re greatly looking forward to getting people in the ballpark.”

This year, everyone will be required to wear masks when they enter the park and during the game. Seats will be sold in pods of two, four, and six.

There will be additional layers of security including metal detectors and no bags bigger than eight and a half by 11 inches are allowed past the entrance.

Bernabe also said everything is going digital. All tickets will be sold online and concession stands will be cashless operations. However, there will be reverse ATMs available around the park where patrons can put money on debit cards to use. There will be no extra charge for this feature.

Bernabe said in his nearly 40 years of working, he’s never seen changes like this. However, following these rules are imperative to have a safe season.

“We still have a lot of COVID protocols and we’re just going to ask everybody to be respectful of that as best they can,” Bernabe said. “It’s not the stuff we don’t want to do but we have to do right now.”

The Iowa Cubs take on Indianapolis in the season opener with the game set to start at 6:38 p.m.

Iowa Cubs will also have a mobile COVID-19 vaccine clinic outside of Principal Park for Tuesday’s game.